HD Hyundai Electric to participate in DISTRIBUTECH 2025. March. 24, 2025 08:26. by 김형민 kalssam35@donga.com.

HD Hyundai Electric announced on Sunday that it would participate in ‘DISTRIBUTECH 2025,’ which will be held for four days starting Monday (local time) in Dallas, Texas. DISTRIBUTECH is North America’s largest transmission, distribution, and energy exhibition, attended by global energy and power companies. HD Hyundai Electric is the first Korean company to participate in this exhibition.



At the event, HD Hyundai Electric plans to showcase a range of power distribution equipment, including distribution transformers, eco-friendly switchgear, and medium- and low-voltage circuit breakers. In particular, it will unveil a physical model of a distribution transformer equipped with overvoltage protection technology for the first time. This equipment, independently developed by HD Hyundai Electric, is optimized for environments requiring highly stable power supplies, such as data centers and semiconductor factories.



A company representative said, “By exhibiting the latest products that will be produced at our new Cheongju plant, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, we aim to boost market satisfaction and accelerate our entry into the global power distribution market.”



