14,000-strong policemen, detectives, SWAT teams to be deployed on Yoon’s sentencing day. March. 20, 2025 08:06. by 이상환 기자, 전혜진 기자 payback@donga.com.

Police have decided to issue a 'Level A emergency' on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment sentencing day, with 14,000-strong mobile police forces to be deployed near the Constitutional Court. Detectives and police SWAT teams will also be deployed to respond to any possible violent rallies.



According to the National Police Agency on Wednesday, police nationwide will suspend annual leave and put all available officers on standby on the day of President Yoon's impeachment sentencing. It will also deploy 20,000-strong troops from 338 mobile police units nationwide, of which 14,000 from 210 units will be positioned in Seoul.



Police plan to deploy detectives to the vicinity of the Constitutional Court in Seoul’s Jongno-gu district on the day of the sentencing to make arrests if protesters try to enter the building. Police SWAT teams will also be on standby in the vicinity of the court to respond in case of large-scale violence. Police have also agreed with Gangbuk Samsung Hospital to transfer any emergency patients to the hospital for treatment.



The police will divide the area between pro-impeachment protesters in the west and anti-impeachment protesters in the south from Anguk Station. This is to prevent protesters from physically confronting each other. Anti-drone (drone neutralization) equipment will also be deployed in case protesters fly unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) illegally. Close security guarding will be provided for all members of the Constitutional Court, including acting chief Moon Hyung-bae, before and after the sentencing.



On the day of the sentencing, gas stations and construction sites near the Constitutional Court will be temporarily shut down to prevent gasoline, equipment, and other items from falling into the hands of protesters, which could lead to dangerous violence. Access to the rooftops of 22 nearby buildings will also be restricted. Additionally, subway trains will pass Anguk Station without stopping on the day of the sentencing. Trains may also pass Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung, Jongno 3-ga, Jonggak, City Hall, and Hangangjin stations—where protesters are expected to gather— without stopping at the discretion of the station manager.



한국어