N. Korea reveals nuclear missile submarine for first time. March. 10, 2025 07:50. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korea has revealed the construction site of a strategic nuclear submarine (SSBN) for the first time. The SSBN, which is capable of carrying nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and submerging for long periods of time under nuclear propulsion, is called the ‘ultimate nuclear weapon.’



The move is aimed at the South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield (FS) joint drills, which begin Monday, and the Donald Trump administration of the U.S., as a show of force that Pyongyang is nearing the end of its program to advance its nuclear buildup. South Korean and U.S. authorities have noted that North Korea may have received key technologies for the SSBN, including a small nuclear reactor, from Russia in exchange for the deployment of its troops to Ukraine.



North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and other sources reported Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took a guidance tour to shipbuilding projects at key shipyards. News reports also showed photos of the construction site and the SSBN’s hull, saying that Kim had inspected the construction of the ‘nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine,’ which is being implemented in accordance with the decision of the 8th Workers’ Party Congress. The SSBN refers to a nuclear-powered strategic guided ballistic missile submarine.



North Korea announced at the 8th Workers’ Party Congress in early 2021 that it would build an SSBN as one of the ‘five key tasks for national defense development.’ It has since said several times that the project is underway, but this is the first time it has shown the construction site. North Korea did not disclose where or when Kim visited the site. It is possible that the North Korean version of the SSBN is being built at the Sinpo Shipyard in South Hamgyong Province or another shipyard.



“The Republic (DPRK)'s maritime defense force will be thoroughly exercised in any body of water deemed necessary, rather than being restricted to certain waters,” Kim said. He thus threatened that North Korea's SSBNs could reach U.S. territorial waters to launch nuclear strikes. The photos also showed Kim touring the construction site of two new destroyers that resemble Russian frigates.



“They are believed to be the 'North Korean version of the Aegis destroyer' unveiled late last year and are being built at the Chongjin and Nampo shipyards, respectively,” a South Korean military source said.



