Global companies invest in humanoid robots industry. March. 10, 2025 07:50. by 한종호 hjh@donga.com.

A human-like robot takes an engine cover from a shelf in the workshop, turns its head, and starts walking. The robot accurately places the engine cover in its hand into a mobile storage bin that is opposite of the engine cover. It can also pick up an engine cover on the ground while crouching down. The robot can jump over obstacles and even do somersaults while holding parts in its hand.



Boston Dynamics, a robotics subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, released a video of the artificial intelligence (AI) learning process of the humanoid robot ‘All New Atlas’ on March 5 (local time).



Such humanoid robots are expected to perform difficult and dangerous manufacturing tasks instead of humans. Boston Dynamics is planning to pilot Atlas at Hyundai Motor Group’s production base by the end of the year and is currently reviewing feasible domestic and international workplaces. A key aspect of Atlas’s task of transporting parts is to distinguish between the types of various parts and determine their weight. The research team is focusing on teaching Atlas to identify the shape and location data of parts based on camera sensors and AI solutions.



Robots can perform repetitive and arduous tasks, such as transporting parts 24 hours a day ceaselessly. Another advantage is that they can prevent ‘human errors’ and improve product quality. With growing expectations of robots increasing productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing processes, global automakers are competitively joining humanoid robot research and development (R&D).



Governments around the world are expanding support for humanoid robots as an alternative to address the shortage of manufacturing workers due to low birth rates and aging populations. China is one of the countries with the fastest growth in this area. It provides subsidies and tax incentives to robot manufacturing companies, while also supporting public-private research cooperation. At the China Central Television (CCTV) Spring Festival Gala Show earlier this year, 16 humanoid robots ‘H1’ from Chinese robot company Unitree performed a ‘sword dance’ with human dancers, capturing attention from across the world.



