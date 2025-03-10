President Yoon returns to Hannam-dong residence. March. 10, 2025 07:45. .

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to his official residence in Hannam-dong on Saturday afternoon. As he exited Seoul Detention Center, he stepped out of his security vehicle to greet his supporters, who welcomed his release. He bowed deeply multiple times, waved to the crowd, and raised his fist in the air. Upon arriving at his residence, he again stepped out of his vehicle to shake hands with his supporters. President Yoon expressed gratitude to his supporters in his release statement, saying, “I pray for the swift release of those who remain incarcerated in connection with my detention.”



From the moment he left the detention center until his return home, Yoon appeared triumphant and confident. Walking 20 to 30 meters from his security vehicle to the detention center’s main gate, greeting supporters and waving, his demeanor resembled a brief parade. If a microphone had been available nearby, he seemed ready to deliver a speech with his signature “uppercut” gesture. Reports suggest that immediately upon being informed of his release, President Yoon expressed his desire to deliver an impromptu speech outside the detention center, but security officials discouraged it, leading to the distribution of a written message instead.



This scene serves as a troubling harbinger of further national division. Yoon had already plunged the country into turmoil with the abrupt December 3 martial law declaration, and his subsequent justifications and rhetoric only deepened the political divide. While his emotions may have run high after 52 days in detention, and he may have felt immense gratitude toward his supporters, his priority should have been an apology toward the entire nation. Instead, his focus remained mainly on his political base, even acknowledging those who caused disturbances at the courthouse.



Although Yoon was released after legal disputes throughout his detention, he cannot evade responsibility for his unconstitutional and unlawful martial law declaration. His fate as president now hinges on the Constitutional Court’s impeachment ruling. A defendant facing charges of leading an insurrection must also stand trial in a criminal court. If Yoon continues to emphasize his legitimacy without any message of acceptance, the repercussions of the court’s decisions—whatever they may be—will be severe for the nation.



Political tensions in the streets and public squares have already reached dangerous levels. Even though he is currently suspended from duty, as the president of South Korea, Yoon must at least refrain from making remarks that further fuel national division. Some observers worry that Yoon, rather than merely engaging in “residence politics,” may shift toward a more aggressive “street politics” strategy to rally his base. President Yoon must exercise restraint. At the very least, he should not go down in history as the most partisan and divisive president in South Korean political history.



