Drones shuttle blood blocks for emergency patients. March. 06, 2025 07:38. by 오승준기자 ohmygod@donga.com.

Starting this year, drones will deliver blood packs to emergency patients at the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, while residents in Yeongju City, North Gyeongsang Province, can get books and administrative documents shipped by drones without going to libraries or government offices.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that 26 local municipalities, including Yeongju City, North Gyeongsang Province and Boryeong City, South Chungcheong Province, will join a test bed project for drones this year. The government finances drone-driven projects that local municipalities design to cater to their practical needs.



Daejeon City plans to implement a drone blood delivery system between the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital and Daejeon-Sejong-Chungnam Blood Center, reducing delivery time to facilitate emergency aid. Drones will also shuttle test samples between the two agencies and field units.



Yeongju City will use drones to help residents borrow and return books and get their administrative paper delivered to government offices to facilitate the use of administrative services for those who live in remote areas with limited transport access. Boryeong City intends to ship medical supplies and get medical waste returned among public health centers. It also works to make drone shipping accessible to residents on 12 local islands.



Busan City plans to use drones in international events including the Asia Startup Expo FLY ASIA 2025 scheduled this September. Pocheon City in Gyeonggi Province will host a drone light show in October featuring 6,000 drones, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the largest drone swarm flight. Meanwhile, Namwon City in North Jeolla Province intends to organize an international drone racing competition in October.



한국어