Galaxy S25 poised to shift mobile photography paradigm. March. 05, 2025 07:47.

On March 3, Samsung Electronics unveiled the state-of-the-art technology for cameras embedded in its Galaxy S25 series at the MWC25 held in Barcelona, Spain. At the conference, Samsung demonstrated its goal of revolutionizing the mobile photography paradigm by enhancing features not only for photo and video shooting but also for editing capabilities based on its ultra-high-resolution cameras and proprietary AI technology.



Cho Seong-dae, vice president of Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) division and also the presenter for the conference, placed special emphasis on the optimal camera combination technology of the Galaxy S25 series. Cho stated that the true technology for smartphone cameras is to create optimal combinations among sensors, lens and application processor, further adding that Galaxy S25 has achieved the most optimal combination.



The response was part of an effort to explain Galaxy S25 features distinct from Xiaomi 15 Ultra, introduced the previous day, with highly-enhanced cameras by incorporating Leica lenses. The image quality and functionality are noticeably better due to such distinct features even if both phone makers used the same Qualcomm chips, according to Cho.



Samsung Electronics embedded in its Galaxy S25 series ultra-high-resolution camera sensors, including 50-megapixel ultra-wide sense and 200-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel 5x zoom camera.



The AI technology used in the product has also been reinforced. Galaxy S25 features for photo and video shooting, as well as editing, have been improved with 160 AI-powered technologies, a 40% increase from the previous product version. One prime feature is generative editing, allowing users to modify and edit images with AI freely. The previous S24 series could recognize people in the images but not their shadows. Enhanced S25 can recognize a selected person and their associated shadow, allowing for seamless removal in a single step.



