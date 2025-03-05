Virtual idol group Plave redefines K-pop industry. March. 05, 2025 07:46. by 사지원기자 4g1@donga.com.

A dashing young man in a white suit emerges from a portal linking outer space to Earth, singing Young Tak’s trot hit “Why Are You Coming Out of There” with a playful rhythm. This virtual idol, Ha-min, is a member of Plave, a five-member virtual boy band. As he sings, four other members step through the portal in sync, setting the stage for the group’s introduction.



This is the opening scene of “Let’s Go Plave,” a self-produced web series that premiered in May 2024. Released every Tuesday, the show has already aired 38 episodes, offering fans an engaging mix of entertainment that rivals content from traditional K-pop idols. Despite its conceptual premise of “the first self-produced alien content,” the series delivers a variety of familiar formats, including mukbangs, pajama parties, and athletic challenges—features commonly found in idol-driven reality shows.



Plave is not Korea’s first virtual band, but it is arguably the only one to achieve mainstream success. Given the challenges virtual idols have historically faced, the group's rise to prominence is remarkable even when compared to real-world K-pop acts. So, what is the secret behind Plave’s breakthrough, allowing them to stand on equal footing with traditional idols?



Following the release of their third mini-album, “Kaligo Part 1,” on February 3, Plave has solidified its place in the industry. Within a week, the album sold over a million copies, and all five tracks, including the title song “Dash,” secured spots in the top five on music charts. The group’s fanbase is so passionate that broadcaster Kim Shin-young had to issue an apology after facing backlash for stating that “virtual idol culture is hard to accept.”



Plave attributes its success to a blend of the “freshness” of virtual idols and the “familiarity” of conventional K-pop. While their futuristic concept of virtual beings communicating with Earth through a programmer on Earth is unique, they remain accessible to fans through activities like video call fan signings and live broadcasts—staples of K-pop fandom culture.



A key factor in Plave’s appeal is its use of advanced motion capture technology. By mapping real human movements onto animated characters, the group avoids the artificial, robotic feel that plagued earlier virtual idols. “Previous virtual groups often felt stiff and unnatural, but Plave has successfully conveyed human-like qualities through technology,” explains pop culture critic Jeong Deok-hyeon.



Beyond the technology, what truly sets Plave apart is its ability to make fans feel connected to the “humans” behind the avatars. A prime example of this is the viral Plave Error Collection, a compilation of technical glitches from their early videos. In some instances, members appeared to be “electrocuted” due to motion recognition errors, which unexpectedly endeared them to fans. Rather than detracting from their appeal, these quirks became a charming signature. “There are many people who weren’t originally interested in idols but became Plave fans through their approachable and relatable moments in short-form videos,” notes pop music critic Park Hee-ah.



Another major factor contributing to Plave’s success is its artistic credibility. Unlike many virtual acts created purely as commercial projects, Plave's members are directly involved in songwriting, composition, and production. This aligns with the current preferences of K-pop fans, who increasingly value idols with creative autonomy rather than those who solely perform pre-produced material. With Plave’s rising popularity, other entertainment agencies are taking an interest in virtual idols. “The success of Plave could mark the beginning of a new chapter in K-pop,” says an industry insider. “It will be interesting to see if virtual idols can carve out a lasting space in the mainstream music scene.”



