Winning Trump’s favor through Korean investment in US. February. 25, 2025 07:56. by 이지윤기자 asap@donga.com.

"The Korean government and businesses need to create stories that U.S. President Donald Trump can showcase in his speeches."



This was the advice from Justin McCarthy, a partner at the Washington-based lobbying firm DGA Group, in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Thursday. When asked about strategies to navigate the Trump administration’s trade pressures, McCarthy emphasized the importance of actively promoting Korea’s investment achievements in the U.S., particularly given Trump’s penchant for highlighting his successes. A former White House legislative affairs special assistant under the George W. Bush administration, McCarthy has also been involved in a project commissioned by the Korean Embassy in the U.S., analyzing policy trends ahead of a potential second Trump administration.



McCarthy underscored the need for a well-crafted narrative showcasing Korean companies' investments in the U.S. “It’s important to present these cases effectively,” he noted. “Companies including Hyundai, which operates a production hub in Georgia, should leverage their name recognition to highlight how Korean investments have contributed to local economies.” He stressed that if Trump wins a second term, it will be crucial to emphasize how major Korean corporations have boosted U.S. communities.



Regarding the shipbuilding sector, where Trump has shown interest in cooperation with Korea, McCarthy acknowledged that it may not be a "silver bullet" to instantly resolve trade disputes. However, he pointed out that it holds strong potential as a deliverable the Trump administration can use to claim success. Should meaningful progress be made, it could be a compelling achievement for Trump to present to the American public.



While early negotiations will be necessary to prevent the imposition of steep tariffs, McCarthy also advised preparing for worst-case scenarios. “Korea must be ready for the possibility of new tariffs being enacted and plan accordingly to negotiate their removal,” he warned.



Reflecting on Korea’s success in securing an exemption from Trump’s steel tariffs during his first term, McCarthy highlighted the importance of institutional memory. “The expertise Korea gained during that process remains within government agencies, regardless of personnel changes,” he said. “As countries work to anticipate the demands of a second Trump administration, Korea has the capability and experience to respond effectively.”



