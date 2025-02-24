Parties wage a war to expand centrists’ support. February. 24, 2025 07:52. by 윤명진, 조권형 mjlight@donga.com.

With the final hearing date for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial set for Tuesday, the ruling and opposition parties' ‘war to expand centrists’ support’ is intensifying as early presidential elections are in sight. The Democratic Party of Korea's leader, Lee Jae-myung, emphasized Sunday that “The Democratic Party of Korea is the main centrist party” as he tried to expand its support base. Floor Leader Kwon Sung-dong of the ruling People Power Party responded that Lee's claim to be a centrist conservative is a political purpose to 'push us to the far right.



“When progressiveness was more important in the circumstances of the time, the role of the progressive center was greater, and when conservatism was more important, the role of the center-conservative was greater,” Lee said. “Even if you are in the same position, you can become right or left when the circumstances change.” He reiterated his center-conservative policy stance of emphasizing ‘growth first’ despite criticism from within the party that it would ‘harm the party's identity.’



On the other hand, Kwon criticized Lee at a press conference, saying, “Centrism is about inclusion and integration, but Lee's actual behavior is to exclude and divide. Lee is fading the meaning of centrism.” He went on to say, “If you ask the people whether Lee is a center-oriented person or a left-oriented person, whether he is a leader of inclusion and integration or a leader of exclusion and sectarianism, the answer will come out.” Lee Jong-bae, a deputy spokesperson of the People Power Party, also said that Lee is a leftist in body and a conservative in mouth.



However, critics say that if the ruling and opposition parties only engage in ideological battles and fail to show substantial policy changes, the boomerang could hit either side first. “The ruling and opposition parties should not stop merely with campaign rhetoric, but should move to the stage of pledging concrete policies,” said Professor Chae Jin-won at Kyung Hee University's Institute of Public Governance. Only then can voters check their sincerity through comparison and verification.”



한국어