DP considers peaceful use of nuclear power to appeal to center-right wingers. February. 21, 2025 07:44. by Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DP) is reportedly considering including an initiative to expand peaceful nuclear power use, such as reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, in its security pledges for a potential early presidential election. The plan aims to amend the U.S.-Korea nuclear agreement to allow uranium enrichment for fuel and commercial plutonium extraction, similar to Japan's levels. As this move could be interpreted as securing "nuclear latency," the ability to develop nuclear weapons if necessary, it is expected to face opposition within the party. Analysts suggest that the DP, which has long emphasized denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, is now leaning towards the center-right even in security matters.



A key DP figure involved in formulating defense pledges stated, "We consider equipping the country with nuclear capabilities on par with Japan, under the principle of securing the right to use nuclear power peacefully." Another party insider revealed that it is collaborating with nuclear experts to set its agenda while preparing for an early election. It may hold discussion sessions to gather insights if needed.



The DP is considering an amendment to the 2015 U.S.-R.O.K. nuclear agreement, which currently allows South Korea to enrich uranium below 20% concentration only with U.S. consent and prohibits nuclear fuel reprocessing. The proposed changes would align South Korea's capabilities with Japan's, which can enrich uranium below 20% and extract commercial plutonium through fuel reprocessing without U.S. consent.



This shift in the DP's stance is attributed to growing public concern over the gap in nuclear capabilities between the two Koreas, as the Joint Declaration on the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula has become effectively obsolete due to North Korea's nuclear advancements.



Some DP members are even openly advocating for independent nuclear armament. Park Seon-won, a DP lawmaker and former unification, foreign affairs, and security strategy secretary under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, stated on Monday, "The party should break free from its self-made taboo against nuclear armament."



