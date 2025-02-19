Late-night self-driving taxis to expand routes throughout Gangnam-gu. February. 19, 2025 07:45. by 오승준기자 ohmygod@donga.com.

Late-night self-driving taxis will operate throughout Gangnam-gu, Seoul, from the second half of this year (July to December). The number of routes operated by self-driving buses for the first service open in the morning will also increase from one to four.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Feb 18 that it will invest 2.6 billion won in autonomous driving services this year in seven cities and provinces, including Seoul, Sejong, Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong, Gyeongbuk, Gyeongnam, and Jeju. The purpose is to support demonstrating new technologies or services promoted by respective cities or provinces in the autonomous driving pilot district.



Late-night self-driving taxis and bus operations in Seoul will increase thanks to the investment. Self-driving taxis, introduced in September of last year, currently operate only in some regions of Yeoksam, Daechi, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, and Seocho-dong, Seocho-gu. These taxis will expand routes to Gangnam-gu, Apgujeong, Cheongdam, and Nonhyeon-dong. The number of vehicles operated will also increase from 3 to 7. Self-driving taxis operate from 11 pm to 5 am on weekdays and are free of charge.



Seoul’s ‘Dawn Companion Self-Driving Bus program currently runs only route 160, which runs from Dobong Station to Yeongdeungpo Station. Self-driving buses will also be deployed on routes 741, 504, and 148 from the second half of the year.



Rural self-driving buses will be introduced within the year in Hadong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do. Considering the nature of rural areas, with many elderly people carrying large luggage, buses have been designed to have large luggage compartments. Gyeongju of Gyeongbuk Province plans to operate a self-driving shuttle between the conference hall and accommodations for the October Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.



한국어