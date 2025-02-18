Prosecutors take over probe into Yoon couple’s election interference. February. 18, 2025 07:59. by 송유근기자, 최미송기자 big@donga.com.

Prosecutors have transferred the investigation into allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee interfered in ruling party nominations to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. Amid opposition-led efforts to push for a special investigation—dubbed the “Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act”—prosecutors intend to continue their inquiry into the president and first lady. Authorities are also considering summoning Kim for questioning.



The Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office task force, led by Deputy Chief Prosecutor Lee Ji-hyung, announced the transfer on Monday while providing an interim update on the investigation into allegations that former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun engaged in nomination-related dealings. The transfer comes 104 days after the task force was formed, following the release of key recordings involving Myung Tae-kyun, a central figure in the case.



Seven of the 12 prosecutors on the team, including team leader Lee Ji-hyung, will relocate to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office to continue investigating the Yoon couple. While the task force will be housed under the office’s Public Investigation Division 2, it will focus solely on this case. Instead of reporting to the division’s supervising prosecutor, the team will report directly to Acting Chief Prosecutor Park Seung-hwan.



Prosecutors are currently reviewing evidence and may summon the first lady for questioning once their analysis is complete. They have already finished the forensic analysis of Myung’s so-called “golden phone,” which he reportedly used during the presidential election campaign, as of February 14.



한국어