King Charles III asks Son Heung-min how Tottenham is doing. February. 14, 2025 07:39. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of the English Premier League (EPL) club Tottenham met with King Charles III during the monarch's visit to the home stadium.



According to the Associated Press, King Charles III visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Wednesday (local time) to support a local child welfare project sponsored by Tottenham and the National Football League (NFL).



Son Heung-min met King Charles III as the Tottenham men's soccer team captain. After shaking hands, Charles III asked Son if he had a game this weekend. “We are going to play Manchester United,” Son replied. Charles III asked, “Do you think the game against Manchester United will be a good opportunity for you?” Son responded, “I hope so.' The 14th-ranked Spurs, who have won once and lost four of their last five EPL games, will host 13th-ranked United on Sunday.



Charles III also asked Son, “How is the team doing at the moment?” to which Son replied, “We're struggling, but we're working hard.” Tottenham was recently knocked out of the English Football Association (FA) Cup and the Carabao Cup.



After receiving a golden rooster sculpture from Tottenham, Charles III posed for a photo with Son Heung-min. The rooster symbolizes Tottenham.



