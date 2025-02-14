North Korea begins dismantling Mount Kumgang resort. February. 14, 2025 07:39. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

North Korea has begun dismantling the last remaining South Korean government facility at the Mount Kumgang resort, according to reports. The visitor center, completed in 2008, has hosted five rounds of inter-Korean family reunions and is the final South Korean-built structure in the area.



According to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification on Thursday, North Korea initiated the demolition process in late 2024. Recent satellite imagery and intelligence indicate that the observation deck on the top floor, exterior walls, and tiles of the main building, as well as the walls of two annex structures, are being torn down.



The visitor center was constructed following the 2003 inter-Korean Red Cross agreement, with a total investment of 55 billion won. The 12-story facility remained largely unused after the 2008 fatal shooting of South Korean tourist Park Wang-ja but was repurposed for inter-Korean family reunions between 2009 and 2018.



North Korea has been gradually demolishing South Korean-built facilities in the Mount Kumgang tourist region since leader Kim Jong Un visited the area in October 2019. At the time, Kim reportedly ordered razing of “unpleasant-looking” South Korean facilities. The dismantling of Hyundai Asan’s Haegeumgang Hotel and the Mount Kumgang Cultural Center accelerated in 2022 following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. While North Korea initially announced plans to develop a “new cultural and tourism district,” there has been no visible progress in constructing new facilities.



“Demolishing the facility is an anti-humanitarian act that tramples on the hopes of separated families,” said Ministry of Unification spokesperson Goo Byung-sam. He added that South Korea is considering legal measures and a coordinated international response to address the issue.



