Three medical schools facing admission suspension due to unsatisfactory evaluation. February. 14, 2025 07:36. .

Chungbuk National University, University of Ulsan, and Wonkwang University medical schools have failed to pass the evaluation conducted by the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation (KIMEE) and were given a "conditional non-accreditation" status. The evaluation assessed significant changes regarding whether 30 out of the 40 medical schools nationwide, which increased their enrollment by more than 10 percent, had adequate educational conditions. Contrary to expectations that schools would pass the first-year evaluation as long as they submitted a well-prepared educational plan, three medical schools failed. If they fail the re-evaluation within a year, they will be classified as "non-accredited medical schools" and will be prohibited from recruiting new students starting in the 2027 academic year.



Chungbuk National University and Wonkwang University medical schools received failing grades due to "insufficient preparation for evaluation." Chungbuk National University, which saw the largest increase in student enrollment from 49 to 125, is struggling with facility expansion and faculty recruitment. Wonkwang University increased its enrollment from 93 to 150 and had failed a general evaluation unrelated to the recent expansion. The fact that the University of Ulsan's medical school, which is affiliated with one of the country's largest hospitals, failed due to a "lack of credibility in its Ulsan campus relocation plan" is shocking. Although Ulsan Medical School was approved as a regional medical school, most of its education has been conducted in Seoul, leading to criticism that it was a loophole. The evaluation determined that the school is not yet prepared to conduct education in Ulsan.



The major change evaluation process will continue for six years until the expanded student cohorts graduate. If medical school enrollment continues to increase in upcoming admissions cycles, more schools will likely fall short of evaluation standards over the next five years. As student numbers rise, the burden of investing in clinical training facilities and hiring clinical faculty will also increase. Additionally, due to mass leaves of absence by medical students, at least 7,500 students, including first-year students returning from leave, will be attending classes together for the next six years. This evaluation only considered the expanded enrollment, yet some schools still failed. If returning students are also factored into future evaluations, even more schools could be disqualified.



The South Korean government has attempted to lower evaluation standards to prevent schools from losing accreditation due to increased enrollment. Still, it could not overcome criticism that this would produce unqualified doctors with substandard education. If this situation continues, some schools will fail to pass evaluations and may ultimately close, just like Seonam University Medical School. This would reduce the number of new doctors, nullifying the intended effect of expanding medical school admissions. The government should have considered educational conditions from the outset before increasing enrollment. What kind of incompetent governance recklessly increases student enrollment without proper planning, only to later panic over inadequate education and potential school closures?



한국어