Foreigner in 20s caught for distributing drug ‘rush'. February. 06, 2025 07:47. by 이채완 기자 chaewani@donga.com.

A foreign man in his 20s was caught by the South Korean police for smuggling a new type of drug called “rush,” manufacturing and distributing the drug domestically. It was reported that he sold rush, which can cause side effects such as loss of consciousness or heart attacks when used, for up to 300,000 won per bottle.



The Seoul Gangnam Police Station announced on Wednesday that a man of Dominican Republic nationality was arrested and transferred to the prosecution on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. The man faces accusations of manufacturing, selling and supplying two distributors with rush, a temporary narcotic, in South Korea. Temporary narcotics are not classified as narcotics but should be handled in a manner equivalent to the control of narcotics due to their physical or psychological harm when misused or abused. Also known as a type of aphrodisiac, rush can cause loss of consciousness or heart attacks, which are thus categorized into the Group 2 temporary narcotics in South Korea.



The Dominican Republic suspect manufactured four liters of rush, which could enable 4,000 inhalations. Starting last September, he smuggled raw materials for rush and chemicals from Vietnam, disguising them as cosmetics via Incheon International Airport. He synthesized the drug at a secret location in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and facilitated the distribution of the drug on Telegram. He sold ‘rush’ at 240,00 to 300,000 won per 30-ml bottle, saying, “It is easily accessible and incredibly affordable. It is available in pharmacies. It is not an addictive substance.” The police said that some 20 bottles were sold, with the remaining 3.42-liter substance confiscated.



Investigative authorities warn that temporary narcotics are, in essence, narcotics that cause physical and psychological damage, and therefore, the use of such substances is subject to criminal punishment. As per current laws, simply possessing temporary narcotics can end up with five years in prison or a maximum fine of 50 million won. The police said, “Bringing narcotics into Korea with the aim of manufacturing, sale, possession or use can face criminal punishment, even if they are legal abroad,” adding that it has zero tolerance toward drug-related offenses that devastate citizens’ lives by deceiving them into believing that these substances are non-addictive and free from legal consequences.



