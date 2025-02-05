US to impose additional 10% tariff on China. February. 05, 2025 07:47. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the implementation of a 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports as of midnight on Tuesday Eastern time. China vehemently responded to the move, stating that the country would impose a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquified natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural equipment, large-displacement vehicles, and pickup trucks. China also decided to launch an antitrust investigation into Google. Concerns are rising that the trade war between two global superpowers may escalate.



However, President Trump postponed for 30 days the planned imposition of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which were scheduled for the same day. Such a move is widely interpreted as Trump's strategy to focus on bashing China to maximize pressure rather than targeting its neighboring allies.



