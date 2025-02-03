Lee Kang-in records double-digit attacking points for PSG. February. 03, 2025 09:09. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain has recorded double-digit attacking points in a single season for the first time in France’s Ligue 1.



PSG’s Lee Kang-in started as a right midfielder in the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 away match against Brest on Sunday. He assisted Ousmane Dembélé’s goal in the 62nd minute when PSG was leading 2-1. Lee executed a brilliant turn inside the penalty box to evade defenders before passing to Dembélé, who found the net with a right-footed shot.



With his fourth assist of the season, Lee has now accumulated 10 attacking points, including six goals. Since joining PSG in July 2023, he has reached double-digit attacking points in Ligue 1 in his second season. Last season, he recorded three goals and four assists in Ligue 1.



PSG, led by Dembélé’s hat trick, defeated Brest 5-2. Maintaining an unbeaten run in 20 league matches since the start of the season, PSG became the first team among 18 clubs to reach 50 points (15 wins, five draws), solidifying their lead at the top of the table.



