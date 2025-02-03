N. Korea expands military and oil facilities at Nampo Port. February. 03, 2025 09:08. by 이기욱 71wook@donga.com.

Observations suggest that North Korea is expanding Nampo Port near Pyongyang—a key trade hub with Russia and China—to include a shipyard and oil storage facilities for warship construction.



On Friday (local time), 38 North, a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea, analyzed satellite imagery and reported that “a shipyard is being expanded at Nampo Port.” The shipyard is reportedly capable of building and repairing naval warships, as well as commercial vessels and fishing boats.



Satellite imagery analyzed by 38 North shows that the roof of a building believed to be a shipyard was constructed last November. Additionally, satellite imagery from January 23 indicates that new buildings are under construction.



The oil storage tanks have also been confirmed as complete. 38 North stated that after analyzing satellite imagery from January 23, all four oil tanks, which were under construction in the September satellite image last year, have been completed. It also revealed that additional tanks are currently under construction.



The commercial container area at Nampo Port also showed an increase in containers compared to satellite images from September and November last year.



“Nampo is North Korea's largest commercial port, providing a more direct route to China and most of the rest of Asia,” 38 North said of the port. “Nampo Port continues to be the focus of construction and expansion activity, emphasizing its growing importance within North Korea’s economic and military infrastructure.”



