Presidential hopefuls face dilemma over relations with Pres. Yoon. January. 17, 2025 07:47. by 이상헌기자 dapaper@donga.com.

Presidential hopefuls within the ruling People Power Party (PPP) are grappling with how to navigate their relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol, reflecting a complex political calculus ahead of the next election. Under the party's current rules, the presidential candidate selection involves a 50-50 weighting of votes from party members and public opinion polls. This places candidates in a bind: maintaining a close alliance with Yoon may appeal to the party faithful, particularly among conservatives opposed to impeachment, but distancing from him could broaden their appeal to centrist voters in the election.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, on Wednesday, expressed his stance on President Yoon’s legal troubles after the president was arrested, stating, “The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) should recuse itself from the investigation, and it would be preferable for the case to proceed without detention.” This remark was seen as an attempt to align with conservative party members sympathetic to the president. Mayor Oh, who previously supported impeachment, has adopted a cautious position, with a close aide noting, “While he backed impeachment, the mayor believes the investigation into the president must adhere to proper legal procedures.”



Meanwhile, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo directed a sharp comment toward Yoon, saying, “Consider this as karma and respond magnanimously” and “History may eventually view Yoon as a victim of the collective hysteria of left-wing groups.” Hong, who has consistently opposed impeachment, is focusing on consolidating his support among traditional conservatives. “This approach sets him apart from other presidential hopefuls within the ruling bloc who supported impeachment,” Hong’s confidant said.



Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon resigned in December last year and has remained silent on Yoon’s controversies. However, there is speculation within his faction that Han might pivot toward appealing to centrist voters rather than relying solely on hardline supporters. A confidant of Han remarked, “The time will come when Han’s leadership—having spearheaded Yoon’s impeachment—will be fully recognized.”



Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo currently leads in polls measuring suitability as the next president among ruling party figures. Analysts attribute his standing to the strong support of conservative voters who opposed impeachment and Yoon’s detention.



