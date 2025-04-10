Kim’s farewell glows in classic title showdown. April. 10, 2025 07:32. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

No stage could have honored her finale better. Volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung, 37, of Heungkuk Life, closed the curtain on her 20-year professional career with a combined regular-season and championship victory April 8. Her final rival, Jung Kwan Jang, left a lasting impression of its own, fighting through adversity to push the finals to a dramatic fifth match — a perfect supporting cast to Kim’s “Last Dance.”



Ranked third in the regular season, Jung Kwan Jang endured a grueling stretch of eight matches in 15 days, playing every other day from the playoffs against No. 2 Hyundai Engineering & Construction through to the finals. The team’s foreign attackers, Mega (knee) and Bukilic (ankle), along with setter Yeom Hye-seon (knee) and libero No Ran (back), all took the court despite injuries. Several players reportedly received painkilling injections to stay in the game.



The series was fierce. After dropping Games 1 and 2 in Incheon and appearing to drift away from the championship trophy, Jung Kwan Jang roared back at home in Daejeon, winning Games 3 and 4 to force a winner-take-all finale. Their comeback evoked memories of Korea Expressway Corporation’s historic reverse sweep of Heungkuk Life two seasons ago.



Four of the five matches went to full five-set thrillers. Game 4, which Jung Kwan Jang won 3-2 on April 6, lasted two hours and 35 minutes — the second-longest match in women’s championship history. The finale on April 8, won 3-2 by Heungkuk Life, saw every set decided by a margin of two points or fewer. The strategic battle between Heungkuk head coach Marcello Abbondanza and Jung Kwan Jang’s Ko Hee-jin added another layer of drama for fans.



Although Heungkuk Life ultimately claimed the title, Jung Kwan Jang’s players didn’t forget to celebrate Kim. During the runner-up ceremony, they unveiled a banner that read, “It was an honor to play with you. Jung Kwan Jang wishes Kim Yeon-koung the best in her future.” Coach Ko also embraced Kim and offered his congratulations.



Reflecting on the match, Kim said, “It made me wonder why, when one team wins, the other must lose. Jung Kwan Jang played incredibly well. I’m glad we were able to show such great volleyball to so many people during the finals.” It was a championship remembered not just for its intensity, but for its sportsmanship.



한국어