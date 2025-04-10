SK hynix overtakes Samsung as top DRAM supplier. April. 10, 2025 07:33. by 박종민 기자 blick@donga.com.

SK hynix has overtaken Samsung Electronics to become the world’s largest supplier of DRAM by revenue, marking the first time the company has led the global market.



According to market research firm Counterpoint Research on April 9, SK hynix captured 36% of global DRAM revenue in the first quarter of 2025, ahead of Samsung at 34% and U.S.-based Micron at 25%.



The company’s rise has been fueled largely by its dominance in the high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, sector, where it holds a 70% share. “This is an important milestone,” said Choi Jeong-gu, a senior analyst at Counterpoint. “SK hynix is successfully meeting the surging demand for HBM in an AI-driven market.”



HBM is a type of high-performance DRAM built by vertically stacking multiple layers to allow for ultra-fast data processing. While more complex and expensive to produce than conventional DRAM, HBM is increasingly essential for high-speed computing, particularly in artificial intelligence training environments.



SK hynix was the first company to develop HBM in 2013, though demand at the time was minimal. With the recent boom in AI technologies, demand has surged, as HBM enables data transfer speeds aligned with the processing power of high-end GPUs.



The company is currently supplying its fifth-generation HBM3E chips to clients including Nvidia, and is considered a front-runner in developing the next-generation HBM4.



Counterpoint forecasts SK hynix is likely to expand its market share further in the second quarter of 2025. Despite concerns over the ongoing U.S.-China tariff conflict, analysts expect the HBM market to remain relatively insulated due to continued investment in AI data centers.



