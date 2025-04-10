Seoul requests U.S. support after missile redeployment. April. 10, 2025 07:32. .

South Korea is requesting supplementary U.S. military assets after the partial redeployment of Patriot missile defense batteries from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, government officials said Tuesday.



South Korean defense authorities have asked the U.S. Department of Defense to consider deploying alternative air defense systems or combat aircraft to South Korea on a rotational basis, possibly from the U.S. mainland or Japan, according to government sources.



The Pentagon requested the temporary relocation of two out of approximately 10 Patriot batteries stationed in South Korea between late February and early March. The systems, including PAC-2 and PAC-3 variants, are expected to remain in the Middle East for three to six months. The redeployment followed consultations between South Korea and the U.S. under bilateral defense protocols.



The Patriot systems are primarily deployed at key U.S. military installations such as Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek and Osan Air Base. They serve as a core element of South Korea’s lower-tier missile defense, protecting the headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea (the USFK) and surrounding air assets against potential missile attacks from North Korea. Operating at altitudes of 15 to 40 kilometers, the Patriots provide a first line of defense against incoming threats.



Together with the U.S.-operated Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Seongju — which intercepts missiles at higher altitudes of 40 to 150 kilometers — and South Korea’s domestically developed Cheongung-II (KM-SAM) system, the Patriots form a multi-layered defense network against the North’s growing missile arsenal.



There is growing speculation that under the Trump administration, U.S. military redeployments from the Korean Peninsula may become more frequent. A recent internal Pentagon directive reportedly emphasizes deterrence against China, particularly over Taiwan, and prioritizes homeland defense. The document also urges allied nations to shoulder more responsibility for regional security, including threats from North Korea and Russia.



Some analysts in Seoul warn that Washington may use such asset movements as leverage in defense cost-sharing negotiations. However, a South Korean government official downplayed the likelihood of a lasting reduction in deterrent capabilities.



“South Korea and the U.S. have long agreed that overseas deployments of U.S. forces should not create a gap in our joint defense posture against North Korea,” the South Korean official said. “The Trump administration is unlikely to authorize withdrawals that would critically weaken the USFK’s deterrence capabilities.”



