Kostick Aims to Bring Korea’s Unique Elegance to the World Through Chopsticks

Different forms of tableware encompass dishes, spoons, chopsticks, and Western utensils like knives and forks. With the development of the modern dining culture, tableware has evolved beyond a merely functional role to become a key element that enriches the dining experience through innovative designs and usability.



Kostick, a Korean tableware manufacturer, has set out to expand on the beauty and excellence of traditional Korean tableware, by aligning with the global respect for Korean cuisine. The company’s goal is to bring metal chopsticks, a uniquely Korean dining tool, to a worldwide audience. To achieve this aim, Kostick incorporates traditional Korean designs into its tableware while improving their usability. The company is also developing modern designs that will appeal to both domestic and international consumers.



Byung-sik Lee, CEO of Kostick / Source: iT DongA





Discovering the Charm of Traditional Tableware through Chopsticks



About a decade ago, Kostick’s CEO Lee Byung-sik was inspired to promote Korean tableware after having a conversation with a client about the popularity of chopsticks as gifts abroad. After witnessing foreigners use disposable wooden chopsticks instead of metal ones when eating Korean cuisine, he decided to raise the awareness of traditional Korean tableware.



As he prepared to launch his business, Lee researched the diverse shapes and patterns of the chopsticks historically used in Korea. He believed these designs could provide a step up from standard flat, stainless steel chopsticks.



As Lee stated, "While stainless steel tableware has become popular owing to its benefits, the designs have become uniform, and many find flat chopsticks inconvenient to use. Kostick is aiming to blend traditional Korean aesthetics into our tableware and become a brand that is synonymous with 'pleasing chopsticks.'"



Kostick product image / Source: Kostick





A Lineup that Combines Tradition and Modernity



Kostick offers a diverse range of tableware that caters to various tastes and needs. The brand features classic designs which emphasize traditional Korean aesthetics, modernity, and a combination of both, under its ethos of "modernizing traditional styles."



The "Bangjja Yugi" line is a prime example of a classic Kostick product. Made from a high-quality alloy of 78% copper and 22% tin, Bangjja Yugi chopsticks boast of antibacterial properties and come in various shapes, including round, rhombus, hexagonal, and parallelogram designs, which have been passed down from the Joseon Dynasty.



Kostick applies these traditional Korean designs to tableware in modern stainless steel, for added distinction. The stainless steel chopsticks feature a rhombus shape that prevents discomfort or pressure on the hand, while improving the balance for easier use. According to Lee, over 80% of customers who use Kostick’s chopsticks report them to be more comfortable than a standard flat design.



The company is also hoping to captivate global consumers with unique designs. For instance, it has developed a rivet design using brass instead of aluminum, and has created small, mass-producible products with various plastic coatings and color combinations. To date, Kostick has filed approximately 60 design patents.



As part of its commitment to sustainability, Kostick uses "stainless steel 316" instead of the typical "stainless steel 304," to provide higher-quality tableware that is safe and long-lasting. This material will also be used for the renewal of its major products.



Kostick Aurora product image / Source: Kostick





Strengthening its Domestic Presence and Expanding Overseas



Kostick is solidifying its presence through major domestic distribution channels, including JAJU, CJ Odense, and Modern House. Its products are also available at No Brand and The Blue House gift shop. Next year, Kostick is planning to launch a new brand, MaraisFranc, with tableware that offers innovative designs, combined with practicality and affordability.



In the international market, Kostick is also gaining traction. Its products are currently sold at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, as well as the Merci concept store in Paris, and TJX stores in the US. As Lee noted, "We collaborated with MoMA’s product team from the initial design stage to create tableware that has resonated well with our overseas customers." Going forward, Kostick is planning to strengthen both its online and offline distribution networks in key markets like the US, France, the UK, and Australia.



Lee attributes Kostick’s success in global expansion to the support it has received from the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). "The tableware industry is a highly competitive one, requiring excellence in quality, design, and pricing. SBA’s Hi-Seoul Awards and export capability support programs, which included our participation in the Hong Kong Mega Show, helped us meet investors and grow into the brand we are now. SBA’s initiatives have been instrumental in building the Kostick presence in the global market," he explained.



He added, "Kostick is aiming to evolve beyond a tableware brand, to become a global leader in the sustainable dining culture."



