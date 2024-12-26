A giant artificial sun to illuminate Seoul on New Year’s Eve. December. 26, 2024 07:45. by 송진호 기자 jino@donga.com.

On New Year’s Eve, as the bell of Bosingak in Seoul rings to welcome the new year, a giant artificial sun, 30 meters in diameter, will rise into the night sky, accompanied by 15,000 waves of light. The symbolic sun sculpture is designed to mark the beginning of the new year in a spectacular fashion.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on December 25 the details of the "New Year’s Eve Bell-Ringing Event" near Bosingak. Scheduled from 11 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1, the event will feature a large-scale "Pixmob" performance, created by LED wristbands worn by 15,000 citizens. These wristbands will be distributed for free at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis and synchronized via wireless control to light up simultaneously.



As the clock strikes, a yellow "midnight sun" will rise behind Bosingak, created with a 30-meter-wide cloth and lighting to simulate a sunrise. The event will also feature a "Tower of Light," projecting beams into the sky, and a "Soundscape," blending the resonating bell sounds with media art for a multi-sensory experience.



한국어