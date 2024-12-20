Netflix erases traces of controversial actor ahead of Squid Game 2 premiere. December. 20, 2024 08:30. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

A promotional video for Netflix’s highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2, released on YouTube earlier this month, briefly introduced the character “Thanos,” played by T.O.P, a former member of the K-pop group Big Bang. In the 10-minute, 19-second video, T.O.P appears for only 19 seconds, briefly describing his character as a “retired rapper.” Despite his role as a significant supporting character, his presence in promotional material has been minimized. He is also absent from character posters and did not attend press events in Seoul or the Los Angeles premiere.



With the series set to debut on December 26, Netflix appears to deliberately minimize T.O.P’s presence in their PR and marketing efforts. Industry insiders speculate that the streaming giant seems determined to preempt the potential backlash from controversial casting before releasing one of OTT’s biggest shows in the latter half of 2024. “It looks like Netflix is ramping up its effort to delete the traces of T.O.P to minimize controversy,” an industry professional said.



T.O.P, who reportedly played a significant role in the sequel of the hit show, was convicted in 2017 for marijuana use, receiving a 10-month prison sentence and two years of probation. The controversial actor subsequently left Big Bang and became inactive as an actor. The controversy surrounding his casting began in June last year when his involvement in Squid Game Season 2 was first reported. Critics accused Netflix of exploiting the leniency of global streaming platforms. In a press conference in August, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted, “Many people have expressed concerns, and I’ve come to think it might have been a poor decision.”



Experts point to the entertainment industry’s ethics approach and failure to consider viewer sensitivities. “Society needs to have a broader discussion about whether celebrities who have committed crimes can return to the public eye, and if so, what an appropriate period of reflection would be,” cultural critic Kim Sung-soo said.



한국어