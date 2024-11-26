Director Miyazaki: Japan must not forget the massacre of civilians. November. 26, 2024 07:52. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

“The Japanese must not forget the horrors we committed during the war.”



Hayao Miyazaki, the renowned Japanese animation director and recipient of the 66th Philippine Magsaysay Award, emphasized Japan's responsibility to remember its wartime atrocities during his acceptance speech on Nov. 16 in Manila. The award, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of Asia," honors individuals who have significantly contributed to society. Miyazaki was recognized for addressing complex issues such as conflict and environmental concerns in his works, which resonate across generations.



In his speech, Miyazaki remarked, "The award made me think about the Philippines again. The Japanese committed many terrible things during the war. They killed many civilians, and the Japanese must not forget this." He acknowledged that wartime atrocities are a lingering reality and expressed a solemn acceptance of the award, given Japan's historical actions in the Philippines. Due to his advanced age, Studio Ghibli Director Kenichi Yoda attended the ceremony on Miyazaki's behalf and delivered his speech.



Miyazaki's remarks have sparked significant discussion in Japan. On Sunday, Asahi Shimbun reported mixed reactions, noting that while some appreciated his stance on not forgetting history, others were learning about the atrocities committed in the Philippines for the first time.



During World War II, Japan occupied the Philippines from 1942 to 1945, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1.11 million Filipinos due to battles and massacres perpetrated by Japanese forces.



