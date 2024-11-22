Yoon begins extensive verification for cabinet and staff reshuffle. November. 22, 2024 08:42. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to South Korea on Thursday after completing his overseas tour, including attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and G20 summits. It is garnering attention whether he will accelerate personnel changes, including a reshuffle of the cabinet and his aides.



According to the presidential office, Chief Presidential Secretary Chung Jin-suk plans to report to President Yoon soon on personnel materials that underwent verification during the president’s tour. Recommendations were collected from various sectors, and extensive verification efforts are underway to outline the direction of personnel reforms.



Within the ruling party, potential candidates mentioned to succeed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo include Joo Ho-young, the six-term deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Kwon Young-se, a five-term lawmaker, and Won Hee-ryong, the former Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. However, there is some uncertainty within the presidential office as to whether the president has firmly decided to replace the prime minister.



The reshuffle is expected to gain momentum after the National Assembly processes next month’s budget bill. As the legal deadline for budget approval is likely to be postponed only until December 2, some speculate that the outline of the changes could emerge by the end of the year or early next year.



