Yoon who should take the lead and reinvent for the second half of his term. November. 11, 2024 07:50. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

With the Yoon Suk Yeol administration just past the halfway point on Sunday since its launch on May 10, 2022, senior politicians and experts requested that President Yoon who should take the lead and reinvent for the second half of his term, calling him to change how he governs the administration, accept a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon Hee and make a bold reform to personnel management.



Asked by The Dong-A Ilbo on Sunday, eight political veterans and experts maintained that President Yoon would not be able to take any step forward unless he lets a special investigation into his wife happen. Former Minister of Government Legislation Lee Seok-yeon said that the first lady should cooperate with a special probe so she can clear up suspicions,” adding, “Without an investigation no one would buy her explanations. Whoever leads a probe cannot devise fake accusations.” Former Education, Science, and Technology Minister Kim Do-yeon suggested that First Lady Kim should keep away from government activities both externally and internally. “It would be better for her to stay out of the public’s sight,” Kim said, implying that it may help remove suspicion of a circle close to her taking control of official decision-making channels.



Some also pointed out that President Yoon needs more flexibility in human affairs and policy programming. Professor Park Won-ho of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Seoul National University said, “Prosecutors seldom admit their mistakes once they prosecute a case and send it to the court.” Professor Park took an example of the med school quota issue. “As for government policies, things can change, which requires you to give up on sunk costs and accept the changes,” pointing out that the problem is that the administration chooses not to look at it. Honorary professor Lee Gak-beom of KAIST also commented that the four major reforms per se have significance but lack seamless preparation,” advising that the government should look back and see if it has only been stubborn with it without listening carefully to medical experts.



All the experts said with a unified voice that personnel should be reformed within the cabinet and presidential office advisers so a breakthrough can be found with the administration, which is faced with adversity. Honorary professor Yoon Pyong-joong of the Department of Philosophy at Hanshin University stressed that the government needs such a bold and comprehensive reform that can surprise citizens, adding, “For example, President Yoon would consider appointing former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, who can be critical of President Yoon, as prime minister.”



Some experts said that President Yoon should reduce diplomatic activities such as overseas visits over the second half of his term. “If you spend too much time on overseas activities, you are likely to lose touch with what is happening at home and end up with a false viewpoint,” emeritus professor Rah Jong-il at Dankook University said. “What a great leader should do is to try to meet as many people as possible in the country even if they are on uncomfortable terms with him.”



