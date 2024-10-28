Prosecutors’ slow-moving investigation over Myung Tae-gyun. October. 28, 2024 09:46. .

The ruling party remains on high alert due to Myung Tae-gyun, a central figure in the controversy surrounding allegations of First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s involvement in candidate nominations. Myung claims he recommended former Board of Audit and Inspection head Choi Jae-hyung for the position of Prime Minister to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who referred to him as "Dr. Myung." He also disclosed that he advised First Lady Kim to "assign tasks to three people" at a time, continuing a series of indiscriminate revelations.



The revelations causing tension for the ruling party go beyond this. Kang Hye-kyung, who exposed alleged nomination dealings involving former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun, testified at a National Assembly audit that Myung helped secure favorable public opinion polls for President Yoon in exchange for Kim’s nomination. If personnel recommendations or political advice were exchanged, it may disappoint the public, but it is not illegal. However, if allegations of nomination interference or poll manipulation are proven true, they could constitute election crimes punishable by law, with potentially far-reaching consequences.



With the emergence of a so-called "Myung Tae-gyun List," reportedly containing the names of around 20 individuals who had contact with Myung, the ruling party finds itself anxiously watching Myung’s every move. Rumors have long circulated around Yeouido that Myung may be hiding a "smoking gun" to substantiate his revelations.



Individuals in the ruling party who allegedly interacted with Myung dismiss him as a “political broker,” collectively denying the truth of his claims. They acknowledge meeting him several times but explain that they cut ties due to his far-fetched stories. President Yoon also admitted to meeting Myung in a recent conversation with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, adding that he “severed ties decisively” after determining there were issues with Myung.



The ruling party could potentially address Myung Tae-gyun's controversy by filing a defamation suit to investigate his claims and hold him accountable if found guilty. However, there has been no indication that such action has been taken. Although Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon reportedly prepared a defamation complaint, it was ultimately not submitted, with Deputy Mayor Kim Byung-min explaining that they advised against it to prevent prolonged media attention on the "Myung Tae-gyun issue."



The opposition holds a different view, believing that the ruling party fears uncovering the truth. They interpret the ruling party's hesitation to file charges against Myung as an attempt to avoid potential fallout; if investigations confirm‎ even part of Myung's claims, it could deal a severe blow to the ruling party in upcoming local and general elections.



The prosecution's response has also been slow, adding to public scrutiny. Despite the Gyeongnam Election Commission requesting an investigation last December and Kang submitting over 4,000 phone recordings earlier this year, the prosecution only recently intensified its efforts by appointing two prosecutors to the case. A search of a real estate office in Changwon suspected of holding poll-related evidence reportedly yielded no substantial findings.



As the public observes the ruling party’s reluctance to sue Myung and the prosecution’s slow progress, curiosity grows about the truth behind this controversy. To put an end to the “Myung Tae-gyun controversy,” the ruling party and prosecution must recognize the importance of swiftly uncovering the whole truth, as this is what the public truly desires.



한국어