KT hires Lee Jeong-beom as outfield and baserunning coach. October. 25, 2024 08:13. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

KT has hired Lee Jong-beom, a former training coach for the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB), as the first-team outfield and baserunning coach. "Coach Lee is a veteran leader who is expected to enhance the team's outfield defense and baserunning skills," the club announced. The legendary figure in Korean professional baseball debuted with the Haitai Tigers (now KIA Tigers) in 1993 and played for 19 years in Korean and Japanese professional leagues, including the Chunichi Dragons. His 84 stolen bases in 1994 with the Haitai Tigers still stand as the record for the most stolen bases in a single season in Korean baseball. Lee is set to join KT’s ongoing fall training camp in Wakayama, Japan, on Friday. On the same day, NC Dinos also announced hiring former KIA Tigers pitching coach Seo Jae-eung as their new head coach. Seo will support NC's newly appointed manager, Lee Ho-joon.



