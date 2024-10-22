Samsung unveils ultra-thin Galaxy Z fold. October. 22, 2024 08:13. by 전남혁 기자 forward@donga.com.

Samsung launched the ‘Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE),’ the thinnest and lightest smartphone in the ‘Galaxy Z Fold series ever, on Monday. The company, which is competing against Chinese manufacturers in the foldable smartphone market to showcase thin phones, is pushing to display a ‘thin yet powerful performance’ as its competitive edge.



The main selling point of the Galaxy Z Fold SE is that it is the thinnest and lightest among the Galaxy Z Fold series ever. When folded, it has a standard thickness of 10.6mm and a weight of 236g, making it 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's thinner and lighter, but with a wider screen. When unfolded, the diagonal length of the main screen is 203.1mm, which is about 10mm wider than the previous model's 193.2mm (7.6 inches).



When folded, Samsung stressed that the cover screen also has a display with a 21:9 ratio and a diagonal length of 164.8mm, providing the same usability and grip as existing bar-type smartphones.



한국어