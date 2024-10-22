Russia builds new warehouses for N. Korean troops. October. 22, 2024 08:13. by 파리=조은아 특파원, 이기욱 기자 achim@donga.com,71wook@donga.com.

Ten new large, warehouse-style buildings have been constructed near a military base in Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai, a city in Russia known to host North Korean troops deployed there. According to analysis, the buildings are likely intended for use as North Korean military barracks or for storing North Korean-supplied missiles.



“North Korean special forces appear to be stationed at the 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade base in Ussuriysk and the 240th Training Tank Regiment in Khabarovsk,” Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, citing a detailed analysis of satellite imagery previously released by the National Intelligence Service.



In an area about 15 kilometers from Ussuriysk's 83rd Guards Airborne Brigade, 10 warehouse-style buildings, not visible until last year, have recently been erected, according to U.S. satellite imagery specialist Jacob Bogle, who was commissioned by RFA to analyze the satellite images. The construction began around last summer and appears to have been completed in the middle of this month. “These are likely to be facilities for newly deployed North Korean troops,” Bogle said, “and it is reasonable to assume that they could house new artillery equipment or missiles.” North Korea has reportedly sent more than 13,000 containers of artillery shells, missiles, and anti-tank rockets to Russia on over 70 occasions since August, according to the National Intelligence Service.



한국어