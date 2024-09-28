Is Son tired after playing four matches in 13 days?. September. 28, 2024 08:23. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) recorded his third assist of the season. However, concerns have been raised about his condition as he was substituted after complaining of thigh pain.



Tottenham won 3-0 in the first match of the 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League group stage against Qarabag (Azerbaijan) on Friday at their home ground in London, England.



The Europa League is a European club competition one level below the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham secured a spot in the Europa League by finishing fifth in the Premier League last season. The top four teams in the EPL qualify for the Champions League.



On that day, Son assisted Tottenham's third goal, marking his second consecutive game with an assist, including the EPL. In the EPL match against Brentford last Saturday, which Tottenham won 3-1, Son recorded two assists, bringing his season total to three assists and two goals.



In the 68th minute of the second half, when Son's right-footed shot was deflected by the opposing goalkeeper, Tottenham's striker Dominic Solanke followed up by tapping it in. UEFA officially recorded this as an assist for Son in the live match commentary and individual player statistics. In UEFA-organized club competitions, if a teammate scores from a ball that the goalkeeper has deflected from a shot like Son's, it is recognized as an assist.



After Solanke's goal, Son signaled to the bench, asking to be substituted. He then sat down on the ground, expressing discomfort while holding his left thigh. Son was substituted in the 71st minute. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said, "Son said he was feeling a bit tired," adding, "We haven't had a detailed conversation with the club's medical team yet regarding his condition."



Son played four matches in 13 days, starting with the EPL game against Arsenal on Sept. 15 and ending with the match against Qarabag. Three days later, on Monday, Tottenham will face Manchester United in the EPL.



