How much could Ohtani’s 50th home run ball be worth?. September. 21, 2024 07:30. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has secured his place as the first player in Major League Baseball (MLB) history to join the 50 home run-50 stolen base club.



On Sunday, the ball that Ohtani hit for his 50th home run during the top of the 7th inning in the game against the Miami Marlins fell under a table in the outfield stands. A crowd gathered around the table, and a man in a black t-shirt eventually claimed the ball. The Dodgers offered various autographed baseball items from Ohtani in exchange for the ball, but the man expressed his intention to keep it. He then left the stadium while being escorted by security guards.



If Ohtani establishes a 60 home run-60 stolen base club in the remaining nine games, the value of the ball will inevitably be affected. CBS reported that this man might become the only person praying that Ohtani doesn't create the 60 home run-60 stolen base club.



한국어