Political leaders and doctors struggle to convene a council

September. 13, 2024

Politicians are in a quandary over whether to convene a council between the ruling and opposition parties, the doctors, and the government before the Chuseok holiday, with only partial participation from the medical community.



“It is difficult for the medical community to present a united front, and it is unreasonable to demand one,” said Han Dong-hoon, leader of the People Power Party, on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of launching the council before the Chuseok holiday. “Let's start with the participating medical community.” However, many medical organizations, including the Korean Intern Resident Association (KIRA) and the Korean Medical Association (KMA), remain lukewarm about participating in the council. The Democratic Party stated, “We will not participate in a council that lacks key organizations such as KIRA and the KMA.”



“The Medical Professors Association of Korea (MPAK) and the Korea Association of Medical Colleges (KAMC) have announced their intention to participate,” said Kim Sang-hoon, chairman of the PPP’s policy committee. In response, the MPAK issued a statement, saying, “We have not discussed or decided whether to participate.” “There is internal consensus within the board that the participation of interns, residents, and medical students should be a prerequisite. No decision has been made regarding the council,” a KAMC official also stated.



The Democratic Party insists that the council will only be effective if key organizations are involved. “There is no point in launching a council in a vegetative state without the participation of representative medical organizations,” said DP Policy Committee Chairman Jin Seong-jun during the morning meeting. In response, Han urged the DP to join the council at the afternoon ‘Ruling Party-Government Council for Improving Local and Essential Healthcare Systems,' stating, “If you impose a prerequisite that the medical associations must participate, the council will not get off the ground and will fizzle out.”



In the Ruling Party-Government Council, a heated debate erupted between the ruling party and the government over the issue of rearranging the 2025 medical school slots. “We should open up the agenda to involve the medical community,” Han said during a closed-door meeting, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reportedly countered, “The 2025 medical school plan should never be on the table.”



