Candidates clash in capital region ahead of election

Presidential contenders clashed in South Korea's capital region on May 19, just two weeks ahead of the June 3 election, intensifying their efforts in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to 51 percent of the nation's voters.Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, who had previously focused his campaign on the Yeongnam and Honam regions, held a series of rallies Saturday in Seoul's Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo, and Mapo districts—areas collectively known as the "Hangang Belt." He plans to continue his campaign swing through northern Gyeonggi Province and Incheon on May 20 and 21, both considered his political strongholds.Addressing real estate concerns, a key issue for capital-area voters, Lee said, "We will manage the housing market through supply-and-demand principles—by increasing supply when it falls short." He added, "I believe residents have high expectations for this approach." At a rally outside Yongsan Station, he urged voters to hold the current administration accountable, stating, "People should pay close attention to why politicians fight. We must identify and punish those who betray and defy the will of the people."Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, who had concentrated on consolidating support in Yeongnam during the early campaign, also stumped in central Seoul on Saturday, with stops in Jung-gu, Jongno, and at Seoul Station Plaza. He will campaign along the Han River corridor on Sunday, including visits to Gangseo, Yeongdeungpo, Songpa, and Gangdong districts, as well as Hanam in Gyeonggi Province.Kim also visited the Korea Senior Citizens Association, where he pledged to expand and restructure the basic pension and offer greater support for long-term care costs. Appealing to younger voters, he vowed to root out unfair employment practices through a "Fair Hiring Act."Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party held a press conference in front of the Admiral Yi Sun-sin statue in Gwanghwamun Square, declaring, "I will end the reign of dictator Lee Jae-myung with the one sure-win card we have."The capital region has historically played a decisive role in presidential elections. In the final Gallup Korea poll released ahead of the 2022 election, Yoon Suk-yeol led Lee in Seoul by 13 percentage points (44 percent to 31 percent), helping secure his narrow nationwide victory. The two were tied at 36 percent in Gyeonggi and Incheon.By contrast, a Gallup Korea poll released May 16 showed Lee now leading Kim Moon-soo by 22 points in Seoul (50 percent to 28 percent) and by 29 points in Gyeonggi and Incheon (55 percent to 26 percent), highlighting a shift in voter sentiment as the race enters its final phase.