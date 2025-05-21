‘The Bridges of Madison County’ returns with emotional depth

In a rural Iowa town in 1965, Francesca, an Italian immigrant, lives a quiet, predictable life after marrying Bud, an American soldier she met during World War II. One day, Bud leaves for the Illinois State Fair with their children, Michael and Carolyn. Thrilled by the rare chance to enjoy time alone, Francesca is unexpectedly visited by a stranger—an encounter that will change everything.The story of The Bridges of Madison County, which opened May 1 at the BBCH Hall in Seoul’s Kwanglim Arts Center, is familiar to many. This marks the musical’s third Korean staging, following earlier productions in 2017 and 2018. The show is based on the best-selling 1992 novel by Robert James Waller, which sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The 1995 film adaptation, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood alongside Meryl Streep, brought the story even greater fame. This sense of familiarity is, in fact, one of the production’s greatest strengths.Though the narrative centers on an extramarital affair, the characters’ emotional depth lends the story nuance. Francesca, once a young woman who dreamed of becoming a painter, has lived only as a wife and mother since leaving her homeland. Given the time period, her choices were shaped less by personal will and more by societal expectations. Her brief but transformative encounter with Robert awakens a sense of self long suppressed, making her internal struggle both moving and painfully relatable.This latest production benefits from a cast of seasoned, well-loved performers. Jo Jung-eun and Cha Ji-yeon alternate in the role of Francesca, while Park Eun-tae and Choi Jae-rim share the role of Robert. Their chemistry and emotional range enhance the storytelling, effortlessly shifting from playful intimacy to aching heartbreak. Even in moments of soaring passion, their performances remain restrained, avoiding melodrama and setting the production apart from more conventional love stories.사지원기자 4g1@donga.com