Seoul to deploy drone, AI patrol vehicle

An advanced patrol vehicle equipped with drones and artificial intelligence-powered cameras will be deployed in Seoul in April. Police plan to launch a pilot program before fully integrating the air-to-ground surveillance system into routine urban patrols.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Saturday it will begin trial operations of its first AI- and drone-equipped patrol car with Mobile Patrol Unit 2 in April. The unit covers the southwestern districts of the capital, including Gangseo, Yangcheon, Guro, Yeongdeungpo, Geumcheon and Dongjak.Police said a drone launched from the roof of the patrol vehicle will help eliminate blind spots at ground level. Equipped with a 90x zoom lens and a thermal imaging camera, the drone can precisely identify individuals and vehicles. Until now, police have largely limited drone use to searching for missing persons, assisting individuals at risk of suicide and responding to terrorism-related threats. Following revisions to personal information protection laws in 2024, authorities have expanded their use to broader public safety operations.The AI-powered camera system is another key component. Three cameras mounted at the front and on both sides of the vehicle transmit live footage, which is analyzed in real time to detect individuals carrying weapons in crowded areas or signs of smoke from fires. The system also features a tracking function that allows officers to enter specific identifiers, such as a person carrying a backpack, to help locate suspects and assist in apprehending fleeing offenders.Police said the decision to prioritize deployment in southwestern Seoul reflects higher security demand in the area. From January through October last year, authorities recorded 237 crimes involving the possession or use of weapons in public places, many of them concentrated in the southwest. The figures included 23 cases in Yeongdeungpo, 15 in Guro, 13 in Geumcheon and 12 in Gangseo. Officials said they plan to analyze crime data gathered during the pilot phase and consider expanding the drone patrol coverage through future upgrades.Drone patrol systems are also being adopted overseas. In London, the Metropolitan Police Service introduced a Drone First Response system in October last year, dispatching drones within two minutes of receiving emergency calls to help deter crime. An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the new system is expected to strengthen the detection and prevention of various risks, including abnormal motive crimes, fires and crowd congestion.