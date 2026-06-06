Film fuels demand for Michael Jackson books

The release of the film "Michael" last month has sparked a surge in Michael Jackson-related book publishing in South Korea, as audiences look beyond the screen to learn more about the pop icon’s life.Bookstores have seen a steady stream of Jackson titles over the past month. Among them is a revised and fully translated edition of "Moonwalk" (Mir Books), widely known as the only autobiography published during Jackson’s lifetime. The book explores his childhood, personal life and rise to global stardom, accompanied by photographs from throughout his career. As of June 4, it ranked No. 1 on online bookstore Yes24’s arts bestseller list for the week of May 28 through June 3.Other recent releases include the biography "Michael Jackson: The Legend" (Samhobooks) and the quotation collection "The Words of Michael Jackson" (Yuna). More titles are on the way, including "Michael Michael Michael" (Brain Store), an introductory book on Jackson’s life and music. Posts on Michael Jackson fan communities show readers eagerly adding each new release to their collections and sharing photos online.The publishing industry has seen similar trends before, with successful films often driving interest in related books. After "Bohemian Rhapsody" became a hit in 2018, several photo books and graphic biographies about Freddie Mercury followed. The release of "Oppenheimer" in 2023 also boosted sales of biographies and books on the history of science. Once a film attracts widespread attention, readers often become interested not only in the people portrayed on screen but also in the cultural and social environment of their time.That pattern is especially evident in Jackson’s case. As one of the defining figures in popular music, he left behind a story that extends well beyond what can be covered in a single film. His remarkable success, complicated family history and long-running controversies continue to generate interest, leading many viewers to seek a deeper understanding of his life through books.Music critic Kang Il-kwon, author of "Michael Michael Michael," said that while Jackson remains one of the world's most famous entertainers, many people are unfamiliar with the details of his life and artistic legacy.“Many aspects of his story are still not widely understood, including the background of the child molestation allegations and the context surrounding the release of the album 'HIStory' during that period,” Kang said. “Both younger and older generations often remember him mainly through his hit songs or public image. As the film introduces him to new audiences, more readers are looking to learn about both his life and his music.”Another notable aspect of the recent publishing trend is that many of the new books are designed as introductions rather than biographies aimed at longtime fans. They focus on Jackson’s place in pop music history and his artistic achievements, attracting not only older readers who remember his career firsthand but also younger audiences discovering his music through films, YouTube and other platforms.Song Young-joo, author of the youth-oriented book "Michael Jackson: Singing of Love and Peace" (Ssunest), has been a devoted fan since joining South Korea’s official Michael Jackson fan club as a founding member while in middle school in 1989.“I realized that my eldest daughter, who is in college, and her friends knew Jackson’s songs but knew little about the life he lived or the messages he tried to convey,” Song said. “I wanted young people today to experience the same inspiration I felt when I was in middle school. That is why I devoted considerable space to explaining his upbringing and the historical context in which he lived.”김소민기자 기자