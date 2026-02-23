BLACKPINK tops 100 million YouTube subscribers

BLACKPINK has become the first artist to surpass 100 million subscribers on YouTube.YouTube said Sunday it presented the group with a commemorative Red Diamond Button to mark the milestone. BLACKPINK’s official channel, launched in June 2016, reached the benchmark in about nine years and eight months. The channel currently features 648 videos. Nine of the group’s releases have joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club, including “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” and “Kill This Love.”The group also posted a video on its official channel Sunday to thank fans for their support. Jennie said she was thrilled to share the achievement with Blink, the group’s official fandom. Rosé described the milestone as particularly meaningful.BLACKPINK is scheduled to release its third mini album, “Deadline,” on Thursday. The project will mark the group’s first album release in three years and five months, following its second full-length album in September 2022.김소민기자 somin@donga.com