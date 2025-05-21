Reports circulate of Clinton sighting in Gwanghwamun Square

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is reportedly visiting Seoul on an unofficial schedule and is expected to meet with Kim Byeong-ju, chairman of MBK Partners, a private equity firm.According to investment banking sources on May 20, Clinton and Kim are scheduled to meet at an undisclosed location in Seoul. Kim returned from London on the afternoon of May 17, reportedly in preparation for the meeting. The purpose of their meeting has not been disclosed.Clinton visited South Korea three times during his presidency but has not made an official trip since leaving office. This latest visit was not announced in advance through official channels such as his social media accounts or the Clinton Foundation.Reports of Clinton’s presence began circulating after photos and eyewitness accounts claiming to have seen him near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul were posted on social media, revealing the surprise visit.홍석호기자 will@donga.com