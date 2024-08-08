Gov't must develop collaborative systems against N.K. hacking. August. 08, 2024 07:56. .

The night sky north of the military demarcation line is enveloped in profound darkness. Even the central urban areas are cloaked in shadow, a stark consequence of severe power shortages. North Korea, grappling with a crippling shortage of jet fuel due to international sanctions, is unable to launch fighter jets after sunset. In contrast to the South Korean Air Force, which conducts aerial refueling exercises that light up the night sky, only a scant few contrails from North Korean fighter jets can be detected.



Yet, despite this pervasive darkness, there exists a place in North Korea where lights burn bright around the clock. Like a casino where slot machines whirl incessantly under the glare of artificial lighting, this space exudes an intense, almost obsessive energy. Under the glow of computer monitors, operations proceed relentlessly, day and night. Kim Jong Un, recognizing the "crazy" cost-effectiveness of this endeavor—where energy consumption is a negligible concern—sees in it the future of the Baekdu bloodline. He has ordered the full mobilization of the nation's most talented computer experts.



To fully grasp the scale of this operation, one must first understand the nature of hacking. A senior intelligence official explains that while hacking may initially appear to be a purely technological pursuit, it is, in reality, an endeavor that demands relentless persistence. The success of cybercrime, in other words, hinges more on sheer determination than on technical prowess. This explains why most notorious hackers seldom remain prolific beyond their thirties. In this regard, North Korea's regime, where a single command from Kim Jong Un can galvanize the entire nation, offers an ideal environment for cybercrime. The authorities can allocate ample resources to cultivate young minds—those with strong physical and mental focus—into adept cybercriminals, pushing them to work without the constraints of labor regulations. The very structure of the state is optimized for hacking.



This environment, conducive to nurturing hackers, is further bolstered by determined efforts. According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, North Korea identifies prodigies in mathematics and computer science at an early age and enrolls them in specialized hacker training programs. Once these budding hackers complete basic, professional, and expert courses, they may study abroad. Those who achieve notable successes are rewarded with financial incentives. These educational programs offer a pathway to social advancement, where individuals are evaluated based on their abilities rather than their ideological or social backgrounds. Exceptional rewards are also bestowed as bonuses. As a result, there is a growing number of voluntary applicants among North Korean teenagers eager to join the ranks of hackers, according to South Korean intelligence analyses.



Since 2016, when Kim Jong Un declared his full commitment to hacking, North Korea has stolen cryptocurrency valued at 2.4 trillion won as of February 2024. Meanwhile, South Korea’s military and intelligence agencies have not been idle. They have significantly increased funding and manpower dedicated to cybersecurity and are even enlisting 'white hat' hackers to counter North Korea's cyberattacks.



Government agencies must develop collaborative systems with specialized organizations and private companies to minimize damage if they cannot fully prevent North Korean hacks. Many highly qualified IT experts are unable to pass the stringent background checks required by intelligence agencies. It is, therefore, imperative to rethink current policies, such as adjusting internal regulations and recruitment practices to accommodate the unique needs of IT professionals.



