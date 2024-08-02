Casual K-food wins hearts of people at Paris Olympics. August. 02, 2024 07:44. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Korea House, which was set up by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to promote Korean culture, is gaining much popularity at the Paris Olympics. The Bibigo market, which opened in the garden of Korea House, sold tteokbokki (spicy rice cake), mandu (dumplings), and rice balls. Both Parisians and tourists from all over the world to enjoy the Olympics created a long line for casual Korean food.



“It is great to enjoy Korean food as if we are in a Korean restaurant while listening to K-pop along with others,” said a customer who came with her daughter after seeing a promotional video on TikTok. Five hundred servings prepared for the day ran out quickly.



Korean House opened up on July 25 by renting the entire building of Maison de la Chimie, an academic conference hall near Les Invalides where archery events are held for the Paris Olympics. The venue, which will be open until August 11, offers diverse Korean content through 15 participating organizations – private sector companies, including Oriental Brewery, Hybe, and Photoism, and public organizations, including Korea Tourism Organization Seoul Center, Korea Creative Content Agency, Korea Ceramic Foundation, and Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.



Each organization operates various booths showcasing Korean food, K-pop, and self-studio. A photo booth and an exhibition hall where people can try on glamorous hanbok, traditional Korean clothes, were especially popular. Those who danced to K-pop songs played in the garden were also spotted.



한국어