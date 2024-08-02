S. Korea, U.S. hold first-ever table-top military exercise in Pyeongtaek. August. 02, 2024 07:43. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The combined Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea and the United States conducted their first-ever "Conventional-Nuclear Integration Tabletop Exercise" (CNI TTX) from Tuesday to Thursday at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, officials announced. The exercise aimed to simulate a response to a hypothetical nuclear attack by North Korea, assessing how U.S. nuclear forces and South Korean conventional forces would coordinate a response. This marks the first practical implementation of military measures following the joint statement on "U.S.-ROK Korean Peninsula Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations Guidelines" adopted by South Korean and U.S. leaders at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. on July 11.



The exercise, named "Iron Mace 24," reflects a commitment to repel any nuclear attack by North Korea using all available U.S. strategic and tactical nuclear weapons alongside South Korea's advanced conventional forces. Approximately 40 participants attended, including South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Paul LaCamera, and officials from the South Korean military's Strategic Command Establishment Task Force. The drill involved a staged scenario from initial nuclear threat to imminent nuclear use and actual nuclear deployment, with a focus on integrating nuclear and conventional responses between the two allies.



"We also discussed measures to enhance extended deterrence, including joint planning procedures to support South Korea's conventional capabilities in a strategic (nuclear) operation by the U.S.," a Joint Chiefs of Staff official said. “The exercise would be held annually to advance the alliance's objectives.”



한국어