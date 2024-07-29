German universities leap into global top ranks through innovation. July. 29, 2024 07:37. .

In this year's university evaluation conducted by the U.S. current affairs magazine U.S. News & World Report, German universities performed particularly well. Five universities ranked among the top 100 in the world: Humboldt University (48th), University of Munich (53rd), University of Heidelberg (55th), Free University of Berlin (66th), and Technical University of Munich (82nd). Additionally, eight German universities were included in the global university eval‎uation by Times Higher Education (THE), a British university ranking agency.



In Germany, there are no distinct prestigious universities. High school graduates can freely choose their major and enter higher education as long as they pass the 'Abitur' (University Entrance Qualification Test). While the number of seats may be limited by department, in principle, students can transfer to any university in the country if a vacancy arises. For instance, a student can transfer to the University of Munich after completing one semester at the Free University of Berlin when a vacancy becomes available.



German universities, which have long maintained a standardization policy, have traditionally lagged in global rankings. Historically, at most, one or two German universities were ranked in the top 100, depending on the evaluation agency. Unlike the Ivy League and Oxbridge, which carefully select top high school students and nurture them into elites, German universities emphasize educating general high school graduates to a certain standard or higher. The student-to-professor ratio is also higher than that of prestigious universities in the U.S. and the U.K. However, the college entrance rate in Germany has increased significantly, from 33% in 2000 to 55% in 2021. The selection process for workers has also expanded significantly. Many who worked as auto mechanics are now pursuing degrees in mechanical engineering later in their careers. As a result, the number of students with middle or lower academic performance levels has increased substantially.



Nonetheless, recent results are quite encouraging. Since most German universities are public and offer free education, many have argued that the quality of education and international competitiveness are significantly compromised. Despite these criticisms persisting for decades, the principle of standardization has remained intact. University competitiveness is ultimately linked to national competitiveness. The German government launched the 'Excellent University Promotion Project (Exzellenzinitiative)' to address these concerns in 2005. This initiative aimed to select and support five to 10 universities with outstanding performance. A budget of 4.6 billion euros (about seven trillion won) was allocated for the first phase (2006-2012) and the second phase (2012-2019), with the third phase currently in progress (2019-).



Nine prestigious engineering schools, including the Technical University of Berlin and the Technical University of Munich, created an alliance called 'TU9' and manage it separately. The education system, which previously required students to obtain a master's degree or higher upon admission as there was no undergraduate program, was reorganized to include a bachelor's degree program, similar to universities in the U.S. and the U.K. Additionally, the number of universities that strengthen their admissions quota system and select students based on academic performance has increased significantly. To attract excellent foreign students, the number of majors taught exclusively in English has also grown. As a result, criticisms from leading German media outlets, including Der Spiegel, claiming that “continental European universities continue to lag in university rankings and there is no way to improve the situation” have disappeared.



University rankings do not capture all achievements in higher education. However, it is evident that universities must continually evolve and enhance their competitiveness to thrive. This is why the example of German universities, which are breaking with centuries-old traditions and showing a willingness to change, should be seen as a starting point. Developing talent in universities is the cornerstone of the industry. I hope to see similar leaps forward in Korea, whether at prestigious universities or local institutions.



