Kamala Harris secures Democratic nomination following Biden’s withdrawal. July. 24, 2024 07:31. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

Vice President Kamala Harris became the de facto Democratic nominee for president one day after President Joe Biden stepped down, securing enough delegates to win the nomination.



AP News reported that as of 10:41 on Monday, Kamala Harris had secured the support of 2,668 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win on the first ballot.



The Democratic National Committee announced the party would select a presidential nominee by August 7 through a virtual vote. If a new candidate garners the endorsement of more than 300 delegates, there will be a primary election. However, given that Harris has already surpassed the required number of delegates, it is unlikely that there will be a challenger.



Vice President Harris, who has effectively launched her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, issued a statement saying she had "secured broad support to become the Democratic nominee." During a campaign visit, she said, "Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights, but we believe in a future that makes room for all Americans."



