‘Microsoft IT outage could cost over $1 billion’. July. 23, 2024 07:47. by 남혜정 namduck2@donga.com.

CNN reported that the economic cost of the 'global IT chaos' triggered by Microsoft's (MS) cloud service outage could exceed $1 billion.



According to CNN on Sunday (local time), Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group, predicted that the cost of this IT chaos would far exceed $1 billion. Anderson Economic Group specializes in estimating the economic costs of events such as strikes or business interruptions.



"In the past, the cost incurred from the hacking of CKD Global, a software company providing services to American car sales companies, was estimated at $1 billion," CEO Anderson said. "This incident has affected far more consumers and businesses in various ways and has caused irreparable damage. The costs from canceled flights, labor, and fuel due to flight delays would result in higher expenses than the CKD incident."



