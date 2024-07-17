Rare switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje picked by Seattle Mariners. July. 17, 2024 07:46. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

A pitcher who throws 95 mph with both arms. His name is Jurrangelo Cijntje, a 21-year-old "switch pitcher" recently drafted 15th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the MLB Draft, who stunned the baseball world with his unique ability to pitch with both hands. MLB.com described his ambidextrous skill as a “superpower you'd think would be more reserved for a character in a Marvel movie than a player on a baseball field.”



Standing 180 centimeters tall and weighing 90 kilograms, Cijntje can throw fastballs up to 99 mph with his right hand and up to 95 mph with his left. His right-hand pitching arsenal includes a slider, curveball, and changeup, while his left-hand repertoire features a fastball and a slider.



Although Cijntje is naturally left-handed, he has honed his right-handed pitching to a higher level of proficiency. This development began at the age of six when his father, a former professional catcher, taught him to throw right-handed. Left-handed catchers are as rare as switch pitchers, making Cijntje's skills even more extraordinary.



Cijntje aims to become a starting pitcher but acknowledges the physical challenges. "When pitching, you use many muscles besides the arm,” he said. “It is impossible to throw 100 pitches with my right hand one day and then 100 with my left the next.”



